2023 MAMA Awards to be held in Tokyo
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- This year's MAMA Awards, the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards, will be held in Tokyo in November.
The awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome, making it the first Korean music awards show to be held at the venue, Mnet, the cable channel that broadcasts the show, said Thursday.
Tokyo Dome is a large-scale venue for music concerts that can accommodate around 50,000 spectators. It is known as a "dream stage" for singers.
Launched in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards, the country's first awards ceremony centered on music videos, the event changed its name to the Mnet Asian Music Awards to reflect the shift of its focus to music and began to present awards in other Asian regions, such as Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan, in 2009. Last year's edition was held at the Kyosera Dome in Osaka under the rechristened name, MAMA Awards.
The awards ceremony will be streamed live on major online channels, including YouTube.
"The ceremony will serve as a platform for music lovers from all over the world to come together, regardless of border, race or generation as it will honor the best K-pop artists chosen by fans around the world," Sim Joon-beom, head of CJ ENM's music entertainment division, said.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
Russia Embassy denies military deal between Moscow, Pyongyang