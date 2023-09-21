Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a woman on charges of murder in the high-profile drowning death of her husband in 2019 for a hefty life insurance payout.

Lee Eun-hae, 32, and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 31, were indicted for allegedly prodding the woman's then 39-year-old husband to jump into a deep valley river in Gapyeong, 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in late June 2019, even though he was unable to swim, and letting him drown.

Their motive was found to be an 800 million-won (US$598,000) death benefit payable to Lee upon her husband's death.

The top court upheld a 30-year prison term for Cho accused of being an accessory in the crime.

The two were also convicted of attempting to kill the husband earlier in 2019 by poisoning him with puffer fish toxin and trying to drown him at a fishing place.



A photo, provided by the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, of Lee Eun-hae (L) and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, who were sentenced to life in prison and 30 years behind bars, respectively, by the Supreme Court over the drowning death of Lee's husband in 2019, on Sept. 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)