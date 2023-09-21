Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a woman on charges of murder in the high-profile drowning death of her husband in 2019 for a hefty life insurance payout.
Lee Eun-hae, 32, and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 31, were indicted for allegedly prodding the woman's then 39-year-old husband to jump into a deep valley river in Gapyeong, 50 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in late June 2019, even though he was unable to swim, and letting him drown.
Their motive was found to be an 800 million-won (US$598,000) death benefit payable to Lee upon her husband's death.
The top court upheld a 30-year prison term for Cho accused of being an accessory in the crime.
The two were also convicted of attempting to kill the husband earlier in 2019 by poisoning him with puffer fish toxin and trying to drown him at a fishing place.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
(LEAD) Eight workers injured in collapse of concert structure