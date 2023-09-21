The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 September 21, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.63 3.62
2-M 3.72 3.71
3-M 3.81 3.80
6-M 3.94 3.94
12-M 4.03 4.03
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
Most Saved
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
(LEAD) Eight workers injured in collapse of concert structure