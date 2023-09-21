The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea

NEW YORK/SEOU -- President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a stark warning against military cooperation between North Korea and Russia on Wednesday (U.S. time), saying any arms deal between the two countries would be considered a "direct provocation" against South Korea.

Yoon made the remark during a keynote address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, referring to concerns North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to an exchange of North Korean ammunition for Russian weapons technology during their summit in Russia's Far East last week.



(2nd LD) U.S. Fed holds key lending rate steady, but hints at another hike later this year

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged, but raised the possibility of another rate hike later this year in its pursuit of robust employment and price stability.

After the two-day rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank announced the decision to hold the rate steady between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent. It raised the rate by a quarter percentage point to the current level in July.



(LEAD) Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal

SEOUL -- The National Assembly was set to vote Thursday on two separate motions seeking the arrest of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The motions will be put to an anonymous vote during a plenary session in the afternoon.



(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape

SEOUL -- A KF-16 fighter jet crashed during takeoff from its base in the southwestern county of Seosan on Thursday, and the lone pilot safely ejected before being taken to a hospital, the Air Force said.

The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down at the base in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 8:20 a.m. while taking off on an unspecified mission, the Air Force said.



(LEAD) Exports up 9.8 pct during first 20 days of Sept.

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports moved up 9.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September due to a higher number of working days, but shipments of chips and petroleum products remained sluggish, data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$36 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $32.7 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



(LEAD) European biz lobby calls for flexibility in S. Korea's EV battery, plastic waste regulations

SEOUL -- The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) on Thursday called for South Korea to consider allowing greater flexibility in adopting regulations for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, plastic recycling and other major industries, to help further promote the trade between Seoul and the economic bloc.

The ECCK made the recommendations to the South Korean government in its latest annual white paper, outlining the regulatory challenges across 17 key industries here in which European companies are engaged, including automotive, healthcare, food and energy.



