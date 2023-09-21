S. Korea, U.S. sign agreements on tech cooperation for advanced industries

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to boost cooperation on technology for chips, robots and other advanced industries through joint research projects, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The two nations held a forum on technology exchanges in Seoul, which was attended by South Korea's First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, as well as dozens of experts and corporate officials, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the forum, the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yale University to establish a cooperative mechanism regarding next-generation technologies.

KIAT also signed an agreement with MassRobotics on joint robot projects, and its MOU with the U.S.' MAKER was meant to work together in the smart manufacturing field.

The attendees also discussed ways to deepen cooperation on the chip sector, and security policy regarding industry technology and how to boost exchanges of young talents, the ministry said.

"We will allow foreign researchers to join our projects on industry technologies. South Korea and the U.S. will launch around 50 joint R&D projects starting next year to be carried out by leading companies and global research institutions," Jang said.



In this file photo, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves speaks during a forum on South Korea-U.S. trade cooperation, hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

