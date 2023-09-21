(Asiad) S. Korean baseball team replaces 2 injured players

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball team competing at the 19th Asian Games in China replaced two injured players on Thursday, with a star outfielder and an ace left-hander both set to miss the continental competition.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the national governing body of professional baseball also in charge of national teams, said Kiwoom Heroes outfielder Lee Jung-hoo will be replaced by Samsung Lions outfielder Kim Seong-yoon. NC Dinos pitcher Koo Chang-mo will give way to his KBO club teammate Kim Young-kyu.

Lee's absence had been a foregone conclusion since the 2022 KBO regular season MVP underwent ankle surgery in late July. The Heroes had said at the time Lee would be out for three months, ruling him out for the Asian Games and for the rest of the KBO season.



Lee finished the season with a .319/.407/.456 line in 85 games. Lee was batting a robust .435 in July when he was hurt.

Koo had been trying to return to action sometime this week after missing some three months with left forearm problems. Koo threw two scoreless innings in a minor league rehab outing on Tuesday, further bolstering hopes of his comeback for the Asian Games. But the national team staff decided to leave the oft-injured pitcher on the sidelines.

Koo is 1-3 with a 3.26 ERA in nine starts in 2023, yet another injury-plagued season for an otherwise talented hurler.

Kim Seong-yoon, 24, is batting a career-high .314 this year with 18 steals, another personal best, in 96 games. He will not match Lee's offensive production but should provide some speed on the base paths for South Korea.

Kim Young-kyu, 23, has a 3.34 ERA in 59 relief appearances this season. He has recorded 21 holds while striking out 47 batters in 56 2/3 innings.

South Korea will try to win its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Koo, 26, would have been one of three overage players for South Korea's under-24 Asiad team. The KBO is hoping to give younger players early exposure to international competition.



With the youthful squad, the KBO is also trying to avoid the kind of controversy that had dogged previous Asiad teams. The KBO had been accused of selecting underperforming veterans to give them a chance to earn exemption from mandatory military service by winning gold at the Asian Games.

The national baseball team is scheduled to hold its first practice Saturday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. It will play a scrimmage next Tuesday and then fly to Hangzhou two days later.

