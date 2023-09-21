Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea's illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia.
Newly added to Seoul's unilateral sanctions list against Pyongyang were North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Pak Su-il, former head of the North's Korean People's Army's General Staff, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The announcement marks Seoul's 12th unilateral sanctions measure against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May last year.
A total of 64 individuals and 53 agencies have been added to the sanctions list since he came to office.
(END)
