(LEAD) Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea's illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia, after a recent summit between Pyongyang and Moscow raised fresh concerns about their military cooperation.

Newly added to Seoul's unilateral sanctions list against Pyongyang were North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Pak Su-il, former head of the North's Korean People's Army's General Staff, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Kang was spotted accompanying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a trip to Russia last week. Kim held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid speculation they could discuss a suspected ammunition supply deal and cooperation on space technology.

Also included in the sanctions were Ri Song-hak, an official overseeing the North's State Academy of Defense Sciences, and Jo Myung-chol of the Vladivostok branch of the North's Cheil Credit Bank.

The two institutions were Slovakian companies Versor SRO and Glocom.

The announcement marks Seoul's 12th unilateral sanctions measure against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May last year.

A total of 64 individuals and 53 agencies have been added to the sanctions list since he came to office.

The ministry said it plans to take a firm and vigilant approach to address North Korea's illicit activities, including illegal nuclear and missile development, and weapons trading.

It also pledged to lead international efforts to prevent North Korea's violations and circumvention of sanctions through the continued imposition of unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

