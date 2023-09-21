National Assembly passes 4 revisions aimed at improving teachers' rights
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly passed a set of revisions aimed at improving the rights of teachers in classrooms at a plenary session Thursday.
The four revisions, known as the "teacher rights restoration bills," unanimously passed the parliament in the wake of a series of suicides by teachers that sparked criticism that South Korea's school system and related laws fail to protect teachers' authority in classrooms.
The revisions aim to strengthen the criteria to hold teachers accountable for child abuse, and provide grounds for the schools and education offices to protect them against disgruntled parents or unruly behavior from students.
A controversial provision that would allow teachers to leave a record of students who infringe upon their rights during education activities was left out during the deliberation process.
