KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KPIC 138,800 DN 6,200
Hanssem 56,200 DN 1,800
F&F 112,000 DN 4,300
GS Retail 24,000 DN 350
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,760 DN 90
SKC 78,900 DN 2,700
HtlShilla 86,000 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 32,150 DN 1,250
Ottogi 363,500 DN 5,000
YoulchonChem 29,050 DN 1,100
LG Energy Solution 487,000 DN 12,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 538,000 DN 25,000
KCC 257,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 87,000 DN 1,400
AmoreG 30,900 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 191,900 DN 3,000
Daewoong 14,230 DN 270
Mobis 238,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 109,200 DN 200
S-1 58,500 UP 1,100
ZINUS 23,500 DN 450
Hanchem 167,300 DN 7,700
DWS 31,000 DN 950
KEPCO 18,020 DN 270
SamsungSecu 38,000 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 DN 370
SKTelecom 50,700 0
HyundaiElev 42,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 134,100 DN 2,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,500 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,550 DN 70
SamsungElecMech 138,700 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 DN 1,550
Kogas 24,550 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 263,500 DN 2,000
HDKSOE 118,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,600 DN 1,050
MS IND 18,730 DN 790
OCI Holdings 98,100 UP 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 102,000 UP 800
(MORE)
-
