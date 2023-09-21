KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KorZinc 522,000 DN 24,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,200 DN 230
HyundaiMipoDock 88,200 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 31,350 DN 900
S-Oil 77,200 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 243,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 139,900 DN 2,300
HMM 17,260 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 58,600 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 132,100 DN 2,000
Hanon Systems 9,310 DN 90
SK 149,900 DN 2,700
ShinpoongPharm 15,820 DN 460
Handsome 19,100 DN 630
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp411 00 DN2900
Asiana Airlines 10,610 DN 260
COWAY 42,000 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,600 DN 400
IBK 11,480 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,060 DN 210
SamsungEng 31,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 500
PanOcean 5,120 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 19,990 UP 230
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,800 DN 1,100
KT 32,800 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18640 DN440
LOTTE TOUR 14,880 UP 50
LG Uplus 10,440 UP 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 DN 300
KT&G 88,400 DN 1,800
Doosan Enerbility 16,840 DN 220
Doosanfc 21,050 DN 750
LG Display 13,250 DN 310
Kangwonland 15,530 DN 300
NAVER 210,000 DN 7,500
Kakao 45,650 DN 1,450
NCsoft 236,500 DN 11,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,800 DN 1,150
(MORE)
