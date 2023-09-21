KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
COSMAX 128,700 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 96,500 DN 4,900
Hanwha Ocean 35,400 UP 350
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,000 DN 120
DWEC 4,425 DN 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,400 DN 1,900
CJ CheilJedang 305,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 187,700 DN 1,200
KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 100
LG H&H 448,000 DN 9,500
LGCHEM 525,000 DN 26,000
KEPCO E&C 63,000 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 37,500 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,850 DN 2,350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,150 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 102,900 DN 500
Celltrion 142,500 DN 2,800
TKG Huchems 21,350 DN 400
JB Financial Group 10,320 0
SK Innovation 159,000 DN 5,400
POONGSAN 35,750 DN 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 57,300 UP 500
Hansae 20,400 DN 400
Youngone Corp 50,000 DN 700
CSWIND 55,900 DN 1,900
GKL 16,580 DN 150
KOLON IND 46,650 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 291,500 DN 6,500
SD Biosensor 11,550 DN 300
Meritz Financial 54,000 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,980 DN 20
DGB Financial Group 8,040 DN 120
emart 72,200 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY393 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 51,000 DN 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,100 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,300 DN 1,200
KIH 55,600 DN 1,100
GS 39,850 DN 500
LIG Nex1 85,600 DN 400
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
IAEA chief rules out Russia engaging in nuclear weapons technology trade with N. Korea
(URGENT) Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung taken to hospital as health worsens due to hunger strike
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(LEAD) Eight workers injured in collapse of concert structure
Supreme Court confirms 20-yr sentence for 'spin kick' assailant