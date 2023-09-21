KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Fila Holdings 39,700 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,250 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,090 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 122,600 DN 1,100
FOOSUNG 10,360 DN 580
PIAM 26,200 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 40,150 DN 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 41,300 DN 700
HL MANDO 40,700 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 710,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,300 DN 1,400
Netmarble 43,600 DN 1,650
KRAFTON 148,600 DN 3,400
HD HYUNDAI 65,600 DN 2,000
ORION 123,700 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,700 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,390 DN 160
BGF Retail 144,200 DN 4,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 DN 750
HyundaiEng&Const 36,900 DN 500
HDC-OP 10,350 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 360,500 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,500 DN 19,500
HANILCMT 12,230 DN 300
SKBS 68,500 DN 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,510 DN 50
KakaoBank 24,000 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 60 0 DN1700
LS 102,400 DN 500
HYBE 230,500 DN 12,500
SK ie technology 77,100 DN 3,000
DL E&C 31,700 DN 500
kakaopay 42,000 DN 2,600
K Car 11,420 DN 160
SKSQUARE 42,100 DN 1,100
DL 42,450 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,170 DN 140
KIA CORP. 79,800 DN 1,600
