S. Korea to sell 8.5 tln won worth of Treasurys in Oct.

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 8.5 trillion won (US$6.34 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 1.5 trillion won in three-year government bonds in October, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 1.4 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 1.5 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.

It will float 400 billion won and 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.

South Korea issued 13.2 trillion won in state bonds in September.

