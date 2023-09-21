Supporters of opposition leader attempt to enter National Assembly in protest of passage of arrest motion
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Supporters of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attempted to break into the National Assembly complex in western Seoul on Thursday following the passage of an arrest motion against him.
The National Assembly passed the motion seeking parliamentary consent to the potential arrest of Lee, the leader of the Democratic Party (DP), in a 149-136 vote.
The police controlled the main entrance to the National Assembly to prevent protesters from entering the premises.
Police also closed off Exits 1 and 6 of the National Assembly subway station as protestors attempted to enter the parliament's grounds using the exits.
Ahead of the parliamentary vote, police deployed some 3,700 personnel around Yeouido district, where the National Assembly and the DP's headquarters are located.
It has also set up a barricade of buses in front of the National Assembly and plans to limit traffic on some nearby roads.
