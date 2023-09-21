(LEAD) Opposition leader's supporters protest approval of arrest motion
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Supporters of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung staged protests near the National Assembly in western Seoul on Thursday following the parliament's passage of an arrest motion against him.
The National Assembly voted to approve the motion seeking parliamentary consent to the potential arrest of Lee, the leader of the Democratic Party (DP), on corruption charges.
Before the vote, a crowd of over 4,000 supporters, by police estimates, assembled near the National Assembly subway station, urging lawmakers to reject the arrest motion.
The police controlled the main entrance to the National Assembly to prevent protesters from entering the premises.
They closed off Exits 1 and 6 of the subway station after the vote, as protesters attempted to enter the parliament's grounds using the exits.
Some of the protestors tried to lift a closed security shutter at the station, and the police arrested one of them on charges of hitting a police officer who was trying to stop the person from pulling on the shutter.
Police deployed some 3,700 personnel around Yeouido district, where the National Assembly and main political parties' headquarters are located.
Later in the evening, up to 200 protesters, by police estimates, staged a protest outside the DP's headquarters, while some 400 people held a rally in front of the ruling People Power Party's office.
The result came as a surprise as the motion needed at least 148 votes in favor to pass while Lee's DP has 168 lawmakers in the 298-member National Assembly.
It means that dozens of DP lawmakers voted in favor of the potential arrest of their party leader.
