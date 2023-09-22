N.K. leader chairs party meeting to discuss recent summit with Putin
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a politburo meeting to discuss the outcome of his latest summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported Friday.
During the politburo session of the central committee of the Workers' Party held Wednesday, officials analyzed the significance of Kim's visit to Russia and introduced long-term plans for developing their bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
At the meeting, Kim stressed the need to "strengthen close contacts and cooperation among relevant fields of the two countries to expand and develop cooperation in every field in an all-round way."
The meeting also discussed a "series of ways for practically and comprehensively applying the successes" made by Kim "through his external activities," without providing further details.
Kim Song-nam, department director of the committee, presented the report at the meeting, according to KCNA.
The rare summit between the leaders took place at the Vostochny space center last Wednesday amid concerns the North could agree to supply ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for food aid and transfer of weapons technology.
