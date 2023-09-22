SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung at crossroads of detention as Assembly passes arrest motion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 29 opposition members throw votes in revolt (Kookmin Daily)

-- At least 29 opposition members revolt; critical blow to Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Donga Ilbo)

-- Revolt by opposition members not aligned with Lee (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Heaps of votes cast in revolt; 'call to block motion' didn't work (Segye Times)

-- Fandom politics face backlash; fasting, calls for votes against arrest motion futile (Chosun Ilbo)

-- At least 29 opposition members revolt, clearing way for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Opposition in chaos as arrest motion against Lee Jae-myung passes at Assembly (Hankyoreh)

-- 29 opposition members vote in revolt, clearing way for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (Hankook Ilbo)

-- National Assembly passes arrest motion against Lee Jae-myung (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial market sways as Fed hints at hawkish stance (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Assembly clears way for Lee's arrest, votes to demand PM's ouster (Korea Herald)

-- National Assembly passes motion to arrest DPK chief (Korea Times)

-- National Assembly clears way for DP leader's arrest (Korea JoongAng Daily)

(END)