Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 September 22, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung at crossroads of detention as Assembly passes arrest motion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 29 opposition members throw votes in revolt (Kookmin Daily)
-- At least 29 opposition members revolt; critical blow to Lee Jae-myung's leadership (Donga Ilbo)
-- Revolt by opposition members not aligned with Lee (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Heaps of votes cast in revolt; 'call to block motion' didn't work (Segye Times)
-- Fandom politics face backlash; fasting, calls for votes against arrest motion futile (Chosun Ilbo)
-- At least 29 opposition members revolt, clearing way for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opposition in chaos as arrest motion against Lee Jae-myung passes at Assembly (Hankyoreh)
-- 29 opposition members vote in revolt, clearing way for Lee Jae-myung's arrest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- National Assembly passes arrest motion against Lee Jae-myung (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial market sways as Fed hints at hawkish stance (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Assembly clears way for Lee's arrest, votes to demand PM's ouster (Korea Herald)
-- National Assembly passes motion to arrest DPK chief (Korea Times)
-- National Assembly clears way for DP leader's arrest (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

