Biden rebukes Russia for turning to N. Korea, Iran for more arms
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Russia on Thursday for seeking more weapons from Iran and North Korea for use in its war in Ukraine, reiterating such an arms transfer would flout U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Biden made the remarks during a White House summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he announced a $325 million military assistance package, including artillery, ammunition and air defense capabilities.
"Russia alone stands in the way of peace. He could end this today," Biden said. "Instead, Russia is seeking more weapons from Iran and North Korea. That would violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions that Moscow itself voted to put in place."
Concerns about a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow deepened after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit at a Russian spaceport last week in a sign of their close ties amid the protracted conflict in Ukraine.
Despite growing domestic skepticism over the continued provision of aid to Ukraine, Biden highlighted his determination to back the war-ravaged country, warning that Russia could use this winter as a "weapon" against Ukrainians.
"Just as we are committed to helping Ukrainian people defend themselves now, we're also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future," he said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
IAEA chief rules out Russia engaging in nuclear weapons technology trade with N. Korea
-
(URGENT) Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung taken to hospital as health worsens due to hunger strike
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea