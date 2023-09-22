Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 22, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 26/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/17 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 27/17 Cloudy 10

Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Sunny 20

