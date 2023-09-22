Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 22, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 27/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 26/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/17 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 27/17 Cloudy 10
Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Sunny 20
(END)
