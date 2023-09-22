Foreign currency deposits snap 3-month rise in August
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits dipped in August as exports settlements and overseas investments increased, central bank data showed Friday.
Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$99.1 billion at end-August, down $5.9 billion from the previous month, ending a three-month rise, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
By currency, dollar-denominated deposits fell by $4.82 billion to $83 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits declined by $30 million to $8.28 billion last month.
Euro-denominated deposits also fell by $790 million to $5.23 billion and Chinese yuan-denominated deposits fell by $140 million to $1.24 billion, according to the data.
Corporate deposits came to $84.44 billion as of August, down $5.24 billion from the previous month, with individual holdings falling by $660 million to $14.66 billion.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
(LEAD) Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia