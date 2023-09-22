S. Korea welcomes Saudi's peace talks with Yemen's Houthi delegation

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday welcomed Saudi Arabia's recent discussions with Yemen's Houthi delegation amid efforts for a cease-fire to end the yearslong conflict in the region.

"Our government welcomes the recent talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to resolve the Yemen issue, and recognizes the continuous efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, other countries concerned as well as the U.N special envoy, towards bringing peace and stability to Yemen," the ministry's spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, said in a statement.

The government expects that the recent negotiations will serve as an opportunity to ease tensions in the region and bring peace to the country, he added.

Saudi Arabia held the five-day negotiations with the Iran-linked Houthi rebel group in Riyadh starting last Thursday as part of efforts to end the conflict that began in 2014.



This file photo shows the foreign ministry building in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

