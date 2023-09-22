The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 22, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.63 3.63
2-M 3.73 3.72
3-M 3.83 3.81
6-M 3.95 3.94
12-M 4.05 4.03
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Most Saved
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
(LEAD) Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia