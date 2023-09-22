Seoul shares down in late Fri. morning trade

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded 0.25 percent lower late Friday morning amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its restrictive monetary policy in place for longer than expected.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 6.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,508.80 as of 11:20 a.m.

All three U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday (U.S. time) as investors' risk appetite dwindled after the Fed hinted it may go for another rate hike later this year after a rate-freeze decision.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks traded mixed.

Samsung Electronics, the No. 1 memory chipmaker in the world, declined 0.58 percent, while its rival SK hynix remained unchanged.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 0.36 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis were up 0.25 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively.

Among decliners, steel giant POSCO Holdings dropped 1.04 percent and leading chemical producer retreated 0.95 percent.

Battery shares were among the few gainers.

Industry leader LG Energy Solution added 1.23 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI rose 0.19 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,337.40 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.30 won from the previous day's close.

