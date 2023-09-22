(Asiad) N. Korea welcomed at athletes' village in Hangzhou

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean athletes were officially welcomed at their living quarters in the Chinese city of Hangzhou for the 19th Asian Games on Friday, the eve of the opening ceremony of the quadrennial continental competition.

About 20 athletes and officials from Pyongyang attended the welcoming ceremony at the athletes' village for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The North Koreans, wearing white jackets and blue trousers or skirts, had the team welcoming ceremony together with athletes from Brunei, Cambodia, Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.



North Korean athletes and officials for the 19th Asian Games participate in their welcome ceremony at the athletes' village in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim Il-guk, North Korea's sports minister and chef de mission for its delegation at this year's Asian Games, did not attend the event, but O Kwang-hyok, presumed to be the country's vice sports minister, represented the group at the athletes' village.

After official welcoming messages and gifts from host China, the North Korean delegation chanted rallying slogans and posed for a photo.

Most of them did not answer reporters on their way back to the residence, but a man who appeared to be a coach said their goal is to win and hoped for a good performance at the competition.



According to the organizers, North Korea has registered 185 athletes in 17 sports for the Asiad, the reclusive country's first appearance at an international multisport competition since the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

North Korea skipped the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, and was subsequently banned by the International Olympic Committee from competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The ban was lifted at the end of 2022, and North Korea is eligible for the 19th edition of the Asian Games, which was delayed for one year due to the pandemic.

North Korea finished 10th at the previous Asiad five years ago, with 12 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronzes.



