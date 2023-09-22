The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting with top officials to discuss the outcome of his latest summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for thorough follow-up measures, state media reported Friday.

During the political bureau meeting of the central committee of the Workers' Party held Wednesday, officials analyzed the significance of Kim's visit to Russia and introduced long-term plans for developing their bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



(LEAD) Yoon revs up efforts to promote Expo bid in back-to-back New York summits

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held another round of back-to-back summits with world leaders in New York on Thursday as he ramped up his push to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Since his arrival in New York on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, Yoon has held dozens of two-way summits in a last-ditch effort for the Expo bid.



Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday

SEOUL -- An arrest warrant hearing for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung will be held Tuesday, judicial officials said Friday, following the National Assembly's passage of his arrest motion earlier this week.

The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Seoul Central District Court, will be presided over by Judge Yoo Chang-hoon, they said.



BTS member Suga begins mandatory military service

SEOUL -- Suga, a member of the K-pop sensation BTS, on Friday began his mandatory military service as a social service agent.

Suga, 30, is the third member of the septet to enlist in the military, following Jin in December 2022, and J-Hope in April this year.



PM to meet with Xi on sidelines of Asian Games in Hangzhou

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, later this week, an official said Friday.

Han will depart for China on Saturday to attend the opening ceremony, which is set to take place later in the day. The meeting with Xi is most likely to occur before the event.



(Asiad) N. Korea welcomed at athletes' village in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China -- North Korean athletes were officially welcomed at their living quarters in the Chinese city of Hangzhou for the 19th Asian Games on Friday, the eve of the opening ceremony of the quadrennial continental competition.

About 20 athletes and officials from Pyongyang attended the welcoming ceremony at the athletes' village for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



S. Korea asks for U.S.' cooperation regarding chip export controls on China

SEOUL -- South Korea's Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves in Seoul on Friday and asked for addressing concerns among domestic chipmakers regarding Washington's semiconductor export controls on China, his office said.

In October last year, the U.S. announced a set of rules that restrict exports of certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and items to companies in China in an apparent bid to slow Beijing's technological advances.



Foreign currency deposits snap 3-month rise in August

SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits dipped in August as exports settlements and overseas investments increased, central bank data showed Friday.

Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$99.1 billion at end-August, down $5.9 billion from the previous month, ending a three-month rise, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

