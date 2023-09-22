Disney+ aims to expand investment in original Korean content

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Streaming platform Disney+ aims to capitalize on the breakout hit of the Korean original series "Moving" and expand investment in production of local content to reach a wider audience, the chief of its Korean branch said Friday.

Based on Kang Full's eponymous webtoon, "Moving" tells the story of a group of individuals with superpowers who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from danger. Premiered on Aug. 9, the star-studded series wrapped up the last three episodes Wednesday.

Disney+ said "Moving" has become the most-watched show on its platform in the Asia-Pacific region, also topping Disney+'s global chart and Hulu in the United States in the first week of its release.

"'Moving' is the most successful Korean original content since Disney+ launched its Korean service," Kim So-youn, managing director of the Walt Disney Company Korea, said in a press conference.

"It provided Disney+ with a critical turning point in terms of business and content production, paving the way for moving to the next level. It is a meaningful work," she added.

Kim denied rumors about Disney's pulling back from local production, highlighting the growth potential in the Korean market.

"Korean original content is not only important in Korea but also in the global market," Kim said. "We will continue to produce local content and investment will continue. The size of investment will gradually increase."

To retain new subscribers, Disney+ is set to roll out new Korean titles later this year, including crime action series "The Worst of Evil," dark hero series "Vigilante," romance drama "Soundtrack #2," and a documentary series about K-pop sensation, "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star."



The director and cast members of Disney+'s super hero series "Moving" pose for a photo during a screening session held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul on Sept. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

