N.K. rights groups hold rally against repatriation of defectors in front of Chinese Embassy
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Civic groups on North Korea's human rights on Friday staged a rally in front of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, urging Beijing not to send defectors back to their reclusive country amid apparently eased border controls.
In an open letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the activists said over 2,000 North Korean defectors are being held in Chinese detention centers and facing severe punishment, such as the death penalty, if they return to the North.
Pointing out that China is a signatory of a U.N. Convention on refugees that prohibits refoulement, they urged Chinese authorities not to send the defectors back home.
Concerns have grown that defectors could be forcibly repatriated to the North as the secretive regime appears to be opening up its borders recently after years of stringent COVID-19 lockdown.
The rally was held on the occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, an annual campaign that aims to raise public awareness of the humanitarian situation in the reclusive nation. This year's freedom week, the 20th of its kind, runs until Saturday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money