SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting with top officials to discuss the outcome of his latest summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for thorough follow-up measures, state media reported Friday.

During the political bureau meeting of the central committee of the Workers' Party held Wednesday, officials analyzed the significance of Kim's visit to Russia and introduced long-term plans for developing their bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



------------

N. Korea sends delegation of sports officials for Asian Games in Hangzhou

SEOUL -- North Korea has sent a delegation of sports officials to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, state media said Thursday.

The delegation, led by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, left Pyongyang on Tuesday to participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou from Saturday to Oct. 8, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Pyongyang after traveling to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

Kim arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening after completing "immortal external revolutionary activities" that will be recorded in the history of strengthening friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

N. Korea's food shortages probably improved on crop harvest, imports: unification ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea's food situations may have improved, compared with the first half of the year, on the back of an increase in crop harvest and imports, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday.

With deaths from starvation reported in some regions, North Korea has reportedly been facing serious food shortages, as its prolonged COVID-19 border closure and disruptions in state-controlled food supply have aggravated the situation.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader returns home after trip to Russia: state media

SEOUL -- Leader Kim Jong-un has crossed back into North Korea after a trip to Russia that "opened a new chapter" for the development of the bilateral relations between the two nations, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.

Kim passed through the Tumangang Railway Station on the border between the two countries early Monday morning, after completing his "official goodwill visit" to Russia, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for home after "successfully" completing a visit to Russia that will open up a "new chapter" in their bilateral relations, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

During the six-day trip, Kim held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and toured a series of key military sites amid growing concern about possible military cooperation between the two countries.

(END)