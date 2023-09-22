Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea's illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia, after a recent summit between Pyongyang and Moscow raised fresh concerns about their military cooperation.
Newly added to Seoul's unilateral sanctions list against Pyongyang were North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Pak Su-il, former head of the North's Korean People's Army's General Staff, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
S. Korea offers to return remains of presumed N. Korean man found dead on western island
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday it has discovered the body of a presumed North Korean man found dead on the country's western island earlier this month and wishes to return it to the North.
The remains of the unidentified person were discovered at a beach of Seongmo Island in the Yellow Sea on Sept. 10, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs. Authorities determined the man was a North Korean after reviewing his belongings.
(Asiad) From friend to foe: N.K. athletes of 2018 joint Korean teams return as rivals to S. Korea
HANGZHOU, China -- It may seem like an eternity ago, given the current political climate on the Korean Peninsula, but it was only in 2018 that South Korea and North Korea assembled multiple joint teams at the Asian Games in Indonesia.
The unified Korean delegation grabbed four medals, including a gold medal in the women's dragon boat. But at this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Koreas will compete separately. And a few members of joint teams from either side of the border will be back wearing their own national flags.
