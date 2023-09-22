Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Sept. 18 -- N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
19 -- N. Korean leader returns home after trip to Russia: state media
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
20 -- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
U.S. striving to stop N. Korea's potential weapons support to Russia 'wherever we can': Blinken
21 -- Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia
N. Korea sends delegation of sports officials for Asian Games in Hangzhou
22 -- N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA
(END)
