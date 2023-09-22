Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Sept. 18 -- N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media

19 -- N. Korean leader returns home after trip to Russia: state media

S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official

20 -- N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea

U.S. striving to stop N. Korea's potential weapons support to Russia 'wherever we can': Blinken

21 -- Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia

N. Korea sends delegation of sports officials for Asian Games in Hangzhou

22 -- N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

