KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 268,500 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 0
Kogas 24,400 DN 150
DB HiTek 49,400 UP 350
Hanwha 24,500 DN 200
CJ 89,000 DN 2,600
SK hynix 117,300 UP 800
Youngpoong 536,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 DN 50
LX INT 29,600 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 12,550 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 50
YoulchonChem 29,050 0
LG Energy Solution 491,000 UP 4,000
HtlShilla 84,700 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 31,950 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 138,100 DN 600
Hanssem 57,700 UP 1,500
F&F 112,000 0
HDKSOE 115,800 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,100 DN 500
MS IND 18,560 DN 170
OCI Holdings 103,500 UP 5,400
LS ELECTRIC 100,800 DN 1,200
KorZinc 523,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,050 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 86,600 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 600
S-Oil 77,400 UP 200
LG Innotek 243,000 0
DONGSUH 16,880 DN 180
SamsungEng 30,550 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 400
PanOcean 4,950 DN 170
SKTelecom 51,100 UP 400
HyundaiElev 43,250 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 136,900 UP 2,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,630 UP 80
(MORE)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money