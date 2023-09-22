Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:56 September 22, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungF&MIns 268,500 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 0
Kogas 24,400 DN 150
DB HiTek 49,400 UP 350
Hanwha 24,500 DN 200
CJ 89,000 DN 2,600
SK hynix 117,300 UP 800
Youngpoong 536,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 DN 50
LX INT 29,600 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 12,550 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 50
YoulchonChem 29,050 0
LG Energy Solution 491,000 UP 4,000
HtlShilla 84,700 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 31,950 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 138,100 DN 600
Hanssem 57,700 UP 1,500
F&F 112,000 0
HDKSOE 115,800 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,100 DN 500
MS IND 18,560 DN 170
OCI Holdings 103,500 UP 5,400
LS ELECTRIC 100,800 DN 1,200
KorZinc 523,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,050 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 86,600 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 600
S-Oil 77,400 UP 200
LG Innotek 243,000 0
DONGSUH 16,880 DN 180
SamsungEng 30,550 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 400
PanOcean 4,950 DN 170
SKTelecom 51,100 UP 400
HyundaiElev 43,250 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 136,900 UP 2,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,630 UP 80
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!