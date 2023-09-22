SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SamsungF&MIns 268,500 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,600 0

Kogas 24,400 DN 150

DB HiTek 49,400 UP 350

Hanwha 24,500 DN 200

CJ 89,000 DN 2,600

SK hynix 117,300 UP 800

Youngpoong 536,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 DN 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 DN 50

LX INT 29,600 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 12,550 DN 10

Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 50

YoulchonChem 29,050 0

LG Energy Solution 491,000 UP 4,000

HtlShilla 84,700 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 31,950 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 138,100 DN 600

Hanssem 57,700 UP 1,500

F&F 112,000 0

HDKSOE 115,800 DN 2,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,100 DN 500

MS IND 18,560 DN 170

OCI Holdings 103,500 UP 5,400

LS ELECTRIC 100,800 DN 1,200

KorZinc 523,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,050 DN 150

HyundaiMipoDock 86,600 DN 1,600

IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 600

S-Oil 77,400 UP 200

LG Innotek 243,000 0

DONGSUH 16,880 DN 180

SamsungEng 30,550 DN 1,400

SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 400

PanOcean 4,950 DN 170

SKTelecom 51,100 UP 400

HyundaiElev 43,250 UP 450

SAMSUNG SDS 136,900 UP 2,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,630 UP 80

(MORE)