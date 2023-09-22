KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanon Systems 9,250 DN 60
SK 149,300 DN 600
ShinpoongPharm 15,780 DN 40
Handsome 19,100 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp405 50 DN550
Asiana Airlines 10,470 DN 140
COWAY 41,300 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,600 0
IBK 11,450 DN 30
DL 42,200 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,220 UP 50
KIA CORP. 80,200 UP 400
FOOSUNG 10,320 DN 40
SK Innovation 158,100 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 298,500 DN 6,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 76,700 DN 2,700
SamyangFood 189,800 UP 2,100
POONGSAN 35,800 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 UP 200
Hansae 20,200 DN 200
Youngone Corp 50,100 UP 100
CSWIND 56,700 UP 800
GKL 16,670 UP 90
KOLON IND 45,900 DN 750
LS 103,100 UP 700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 50 0 DN1100
GC Corp 109,700 DN 1,100
GS E&C 14,210 DN 210
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 136,500 DN 2,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 DN 100
SKC 78,100 DN 800
GS Retail 23,500 DN 500
Ottogi 358,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,800 DN 2,100
HMM 16,580 DN 680
HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 128,500 DN 3,600
Mobis 239,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,800 DN 3,400
(MORE)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money