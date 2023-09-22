KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-1 58,500 0
ZINUS 23,300 DN 200
Hanchem 166,800 DN 500
DWS 31,050 UP 50
KEPCO 17,970 DN 50
SamsungSecu 37,650 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,160 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 110
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,800 DN 1,000
KT 32,650 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18200 DN440
LOTTE TOUR 14,750 DN 130
LG Uplus 10,420 DN 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,100 UP 400
KT&G 87,300 DN 1,100
Doosan Enerbility 16,670 DN 170
Doosanfc 20,550 DN 500
LG Display 13,660 UP 410
Kangwonland 15,320 DN 210
NAVER 208,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 45,050 DN 600
NCsoft 230,500 DN 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,650 DN 150
COSMAX 126,300 DN 2,400
KIWOOM 96,100 DN 400
Hanwha Ocean 30,150 DN 1,300
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,010 UP 10
DWEC 4,335 DN 90
KEPCO KPS 33,600 UP 100
LG H&H 441,500 DN 6,500
LGCHEM 517,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 63,600 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 37,450 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,700 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,200 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 103,100 UP 200
Celltrion 139,300 DN 3,200
TKG Huchems 21,300 DN 50
JB Financial Group 10,480 UP 160
(MORE)
