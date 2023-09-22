DAEWOONG PHARM 104,400 DN 700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,900 DN 400

KIH 54,800 DN 800

GS 39,900 UP 50

LIG Nex1 84,600 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 39,800 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,200 DN 800

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 UP 150

HANWHA LIFE 3,055 DN 35

AMOREPACIFIC 121,800 DN 800

HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 2,500

SD Biosensor 11,390 DN 160

Meritz Financial 57,400 UP 3,400

BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 60

DGB Financial Group 8,080 UP 40

emart 70,900 DN 1,300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 50 UP900

KOLMAR KOREA 49,600 DN 1,400

PIAM 26,750 UP 550

HANJINKAL 40,250 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 UP 1,300

DoubleUGames 40,450 DN 850

HL MANDO 41,350 UP 650

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 703,000 DN 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 55,000 UP 700

Netmarble 42,550 DN 1,050

KRAFTON 148,600 0

HD HYUNDAI 67,200 UP 1,600

KCC 252,500 DN 4,500

SKBP 86,300 DN 700

AmoreG 30,400 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 191,500 DN 400

ORION 124,400 UP 700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,400 DN 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,400 UP 10

BGF Retail 143,000 DN 1,200

SKCHEM 64,600 UP 4,500

HDC-OP 10,270 DN 80

HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 DN 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 401,500 DN 10,000

