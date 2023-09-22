KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,400 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,900 DN 400
KIH 54,800 DN 800
GS 39,900 UP 50
LIG Nex1 84,600 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 39,800 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,200 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,055 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 121,800 DN 800
HanmiPharm 289,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 11,390 DN 160
Meritz Financial 57,400 UP 3,400
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 8,080 UP 40
emart 70,900 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 50 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 49,600 DN 1,400
PIAM 26,750 UP 550
HANJINKAL 40,250 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 UP 1,300
DoubleUGames 40,450 DN 850
HL MANDO 41,350 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 703,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,000 UP 700
Netmarble 42,550 DN 1,050
KRAFTON 148,600 0
HD HYUNDAI 67,200 UP 1,600
KCC 252,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 86,300 DN 700
AmoreG 30,400 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 191,500 DN 400
ORION 124,400 UP 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,400 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,400 UP 10
BGF Retail 143,000 DN 1,200
SKCHEM 64,600 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 10,270 DN 80
HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 401,500 DN 10,000
