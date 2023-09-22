Appellate court upholds 9-yr prison term for man over filming, distributing sexual videos featuring women
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Friday upheld a nine-year prison term for a man accused of filming sexual videos of women for years and distributing them online.
The Seoul High Court handed down the ruling on the 32-year-old along with an order to complete 80 hours of sexual offender treatment and disclose his identity. The court also banned him from working at child-related facilities for 10 years.
The man, identified only by his surname Kim, was accused of recording sexual acts with women without consent on 13 occasions from 2016 to 2019, and leaking them online until earlier this year. He also reportedly encouraged other users to download and redistribute the videos.
Police launched the investigation following a report from one of the victims, and prosecutors later found 11 more victims.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
