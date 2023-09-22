S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 22, 2023
All News 16:32 September 22, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.658 3.672 -1.4
2-year TB 3.886 3.935 -4.9
3-year TB 3.876 3.930 -5.4
10-year TB 4.001 4.031 -3.0
2-year MSB 3.889 3.939 -5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.650 4.689 -3.9
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
