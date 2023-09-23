(Asiad) S. Korea's top-ranked Go player wants to capitalize on rare chance

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The board game Go, better known as baduk in South Korea, made its Asian Games debut 13 years ago in China, but was left off the program altogether for the next two competitions.

With the Asiad back on Chinese soil this fall in Hangzhou, Go has returned to the continental event. And Shin Jin-seo, South Korea's top-ranked male player, wants to make the most of this rare opportunity.



This Aug. 23, 2023, file photo provided by the Korea Baduk Association shows South Korean player Shin Jin-seo with the championship trophy at the Ing Cup held in Shanghai. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"We don't know if this will be back as a medal event again, so I am going to do my best thinking this could be my last chance," Shin said after arriving in Hangzhou on Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old player has been South Korea's No. 1 in every monthly ranking since January 2020. He also has some fond memories of playing in China. Almost exactly a month ago in Shanghai, northeast of Hangzhou, Shin captured the prestigious Ing Cup title over Xie Ke of China. Shin became the first South Korean winner of the event, dubbed the Go Olympics, since 2009.

At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, South Korea swept up all three Go gold medals: men's team, women's team and mixed pair. In Hangzhou, medals will be up for grabs in the men's individual, men's team and women's team events.

"This is not just any tournament. I am competing at an international festival here. So it gives me extra motivation," Shin said. "I will try to play to the best of my abilities."

Shin said he didn't feel great immediately after the end of the Ing Cup but had since recovered.

"I've played a lot of practice matches, and I think it should help me play the way I am capable of playing," Shin added.

One of Shin's teammates, Park Jeong-hwan, is the lone remaining member from the 2010 Asiad men's gold medal team. Shin said he tried to pick Park's brains about preparing for the Asian Games.

"He told me he was more nervous at the Asian Games than at other events," Shin said. "I don't know what the atmosphere will be like here, but I will try not to be distracted by any outside factors."



This Aug. 23, 2023, file photo provided by the Korea Baduk Association shows South Korean player Shin Jin-seo (R) during the Ing Cup in Shanghai. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)