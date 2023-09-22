(Asiad) S. Korea beat Myanmar to begin women's football tournament

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea shut down Myanmar 3-0 to open the women's football competition at the Asian Games on Friday, marking a winning start to a bid for their first gold medal at the continental event.

Three players each chipped in a goal for South Korea in their first Group E match at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou, with veteran Ji So-yun extending her South Korean football record with her 68th career goal.



Jeon Eun-ha of South Korea (R) is congratulated by teammates Choe Yu-ri (C) and Jang Selgi after scoring a goal against Myanmar during the teams' Group E match in women's football at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will next play the Philippines on Monday and Hong Kong on Thursday.

There are five groups in action. The five group winners and three best runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals.

South Korea won bronze medals at each of the past three Asiads and have never played in a gold medal match in eight previous appearances.



Ji So-yun of South Korea scores a free kick goal against Myanmar during the teams' Group E match in women's football at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee Eun-young netted South Korea's first goal in the 24th minute, with her right-footed shot from inside the box finding the top-left corner after a loose ball landed at her feet. It was Lee's first international goal in her third career appearance.

Ji So-yun doubled South Korea's lead with her 68th goal, more than any South Korean football player, male or female, off a free kick on 59 minutes. Ji also set a South Korean football record with her 149th cap.

Jeon Eun-ha rounded out the scoring with her first international goal in the 68th minute.

South Korea now lead Group E with three points. The Philippines also have three points after beating Hong Kong 3-1 earlier Friday, but South Korea hold an edge in goal difference, +3 to +2.



South Korea head coach Colin Bell watches his team in action against Myanmar during the teams' Group E match in women's football at the Asian Games at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)