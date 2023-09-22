(Asiad) S. Korea beat Myanmar to begin women's football tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea shut down Myanmar 3-0 to open the women's football competition at the Asian Games on Friday, marking a winning start to a bid for their first gold medal at the continental event.
Three players each chipped in a goal for South Korea in their first Group E match at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou, with veteran Ji So-yun extending her South Korean football record with her 68th career goal.
Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea will next play the Philippines on Monday and Hong Kong on Thursday.
There are five groups in action. The five group winners and three best runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals.
South Korea won bronze medals at each of the past three Asiads and have never played in a gold medal match in eight previous appearances.
Lee Eun-young netted South Korea's first goal in the 24th minute, with her right-footed shot from inside the box finding the top-left corner after a loose ball landed at her feet. It was Lee's first international goal in her third career appearance.
Ji So-yun doubled South Korea's lead with her 68th goal, more than any South Korean football player, male or female, off a free kick on 59 minutes. Ji also set a South Korean football record with her 149th cap.
Jeon Eun-ha rounded out the scoring with her first international goal in the 68th minute.
South Korea now lead Group E with three points. The Philippines also have three points after beating Hong Kong 3-1 earlier Friday, but South Korea hold an edge in goal difference, +3 to +2.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes arrest motion against opposition leader
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money