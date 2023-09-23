Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 23, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 20
Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 70
Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20
(END)
