Saturday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Sep. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Cloudy 10

Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/15 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 70

Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

