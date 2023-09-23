Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:32 September 23, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lawmakers close to Lee aim to cement power by holding party leadership responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Internal conflict peaks in Democratic Party after arrest motion for leader passed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung refuses to step down (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down, vows to serve 'desperately' (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition bent on finding betrayers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elderly learn Korean at old night school (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party splits after arrest motion for leader passed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Consumption polarized at department stores, local markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Sweden begins to slow down 'net-zero' initiative (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!