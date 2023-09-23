SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.



Korean-language dailies

-- Lawmakers close to Lee aim to cement power by holding party leadership responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Internal conflict peaks in Democratic Party after arrest motion for leader passed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung refuses to step down (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down, vows to serve 'desperately' (Segye Times)

-- Main opposition bent on finding betrayers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Elderly learn Korean at old night school (Hankyoreh)

-- Democratic Party splits after arrest motion for leader passed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Consumption polarized at department stores, local markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Sweden begins to slow down 'net-zero' initiative (Korea Economic Daily)

