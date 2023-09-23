Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lawmakers close to Lee aim to cement power by holding party leadership responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Internal conflict peaks in Democratic Party after arrest motion for leader passed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung refuses to step down (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down, vows to serve 'desperately' (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition bent on finding betrayers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung rules out stepping down (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elderly learn Korean at old night school (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party splits after arrest motion for leader passed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Consumption polarized at department stores, local markets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Sweden begins to slow down 'net-zero' initiative (Korea Economic Daily)
