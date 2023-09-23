(2nd LD) PM meets with Xi on sidelines of Asian Games
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throuhout)
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday, Han's office said.
The meeting, held at the undisclosed location in Hangzhou, lasted for 22 minutes just before the opening ceremony of the sporting event, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Details of the meeting will be released by the Seoul government later in the day.
Earlier in the day, Han attended a luncheon hosted by Xi for the leaders of countries competing in the Asian Games as part of this two-day trip.
Han is the first high-level South Korean official to meet with Xi since President Yoon Suk Yeol met with him on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.
During the meeting, Han is expected to convey Seoul's initiatives to arrange a trilateral summit involving Japan and China, and extend an invitation to Xi for a visit to South Korea, a proposal previously made by Yoon during the November meeting.
Han is accompanied by First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran, a former Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting.
Han earlier told reporters that Seoul is committed to maintaining an amicable relationship with Beijing, emphasizing that his upcoming trip to the Asian Games aims to demonstrate Seoul's dedication to enhancing South Korea-China relations.
South Korea has usually sent the culture minister to such events.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
Allies vow stern measures against Russia-N. Korea arms deal
-
S. Korea calls on Russia to 'transparently explain' its dealing with N. Korea amid suspected arms supply agreement
-
(2nd LD) U.S. finalizes national security 'guardrails' for CHIPS funding
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA