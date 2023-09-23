(2nd LD) PM meets with Xi on sidelines of Asian Games

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throuhout)

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asian Games in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday, Han's office said.

The meeting, held at the undisclosed location in Hangzhou, lasted for 22 minutes just before the opening ceremony of the sporting event, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Details of the meeting will be released by the Seoul government later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Han attended a luncheon hosted by Xi for the leaders of countries competing in the Asian Games as part of this two-day trip.

Han is the first high-level South Korean official to meet with Xi since President Yoon Suk Yeol met with him on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.

During the meeting, Han is expected to convey Seoul's initiatives to arrange a trilateral summit involving Japan and China, and extend an invitation to Xi for a visit to South Korea, a proposal previously made by Yoon during the November meeting.

Han is accompanied by First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran, a former Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting.

Han earlier told reporters that Seoul is committed to maintaining an amicable relationship with Beijing, emphasizing that his upcoming trip to the Asian Games aims to demonstrate Seoul's dedication to enhancing South Korea-China relations.

South Korea has usually sent the culture minister to such events.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (2nd from R) arrives at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in the eastern Chinese city on Sept. 23, 2023, to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

