(Asiad) Modern pentathlete Kim Sun-woo wins silver for S. Korea's 1st medal in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean modern pentathlete Kim Sun-woo won silver for the country's first medal at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

Kim scored 1,386 points in total to take home the silver medal in the final of the women's individual modern pentathlon at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou at the ongoing summer Asian Games.

She finished 20 points behind Chinese Zhang Mingyu, while China's Bian Yufei took bronze with 1,374 points.

Kim's silver was her third consecutive Asian Games medal, following her team gold in 2014 and individual bronze in 2018.



South Korea's Kim Sun-woo competes in the women's individual modern pentathlon at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

