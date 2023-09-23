Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A family of five has been found dead in at least three different locations in and around Seoul, and police are investigating connections into their deaths, police said Saturday.
Police received a report at 7:29 a.m. of a 40-year-old woman having jumped off an apartment building in Songpa in eastern Seoul, officials said.
She was sent to a hospital in cardiac arrest but later pronounced dead.
While police were checking the woman's whereabouts in the lead-up to her death, they discovered her husband, mother- and sister-in-law dead in a villa in the same district.
Police then found the couple's teenage daughter dead at a hotel in Gimpo, just west of Seoul.
Police said a note was found at one of the scenes that said they were living in economic distress.
Police said they were looking into the exact cause of their deaths and the circumstances that apparently led to the case.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
Allies vow stern measures against Russia-N. Korea arms deal
-
S. Korea calls on Russia to 'transparently explain' its dealing with N. Korea amid suspected arms supply agreement
-
(2nd LD) U.S. finalizes national security 'guardrails' for CHIPS funding
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA