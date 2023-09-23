(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations

(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS more info, minor details in paras 4, 7)

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A family of five has been found dead in three different locations in and around Seoul, and police are investigating connections into their deaths, police said Saturday.

Police received a report at 7:29 a.m. of a 40-year-old woman having jumped off an apartment building in Songpa in eastern Seoul, officials said.

She was sent to a hospital in cardiac arrest but later pronounced dead.

While police were checking the woman's whereabouts in the lead-up to her death, they discovered her husband, mother- and sister-in-law dead in a residence in the same district.

Police then found the couple's teenage daughter dead at a hotel in Gimpo, just west of Seoul.

Police said a note was found at one of the scenes that indicated a conflict over money.

Police said they believe four of them, excluding the daughter, took their own lives, and an autopsy will be carried out on her to figure out the exact cause of death.

Police said they were looking into the circumstances that apparently led to the case.



A file photo of Seoul Songpa Police Station (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)