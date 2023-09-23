Yoon returns home from trip to New York

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Saturday after a six-day visit to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, his office said.

Yoon delivered a keynote address to the U.N. gathering on Wednesday (local time), sending a stark warning that any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would be considered a direct provocation against South Korea.

His remarks came in the wake of last week's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East, which raised concerns over a potential exchange of the North's ammunition for Russian weapons technology.

Since his arrival in New York on Monday, Yoon used the U.N. session to have a whirlwind of summits with world leaders on the sidelines to make the last pitch for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.

The back-to-back meetings took place with leaders of countries in Africa, Central and South America, Eastern Europe, and others.

Yoon was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Back home, Yoon is expected to focus on dealing with domestic issues, including the opposition party-led passage of the dismissal motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Yoon is also expected to hold a session where he will explain the outcome of his U.S. visit to the public.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) arrives at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, with first lady Kim Keon Hee after a six-day trip to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)