PM willing to meet N. Korean delegation during Asian Games in event of encounter: senior official

HANGZHOU/SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is willing to meet the North Korean delegation visiting the Chinese city of Hangzhou for the Asian Games in the event of an encounter, a senior government official said Saturday.

Han arrived in China earlier in the day to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games and also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

Pyongyang has sent a delegation of sports officials, led by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, and its team of athletes.

"There is no plan in particular. We didn't consider the possibility," a senior foreign ministry official accompanying Han told reporters when asked about the chance of making any contact with the North's delegation.

"If we encounter them, we are very willing to meet," the official said.

It remains unclear whether the North has sent any additional high-level delegation.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (3rd from L) talks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, hours before the opening of the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 23, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

