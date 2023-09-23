PM willing to meet N. Korean delegation during Asian Games in event of encounter: senior official
HANGZHOU/SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is willing to meet the North Korean delegation visiting the Chinese city of Hangzhou for the Asian Games in the event of an encounter, a senior government official said Saturday.
Han arrived in China earlier in the day to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games and also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.
Pyongyang has sent a delegation of sports officials, led by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, and its team of athletes.
"There is no plan in particular. We didn't consider the possibility," a senior foreign ministry official accompanying Han told reporters when asked about the chance of making any contact with the North's delegation.
"If we encounter them, we are very willing to meet," the official said.
It remains unclear whether the North has sent any additional high-level delegation.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
Allies vow stern measures against Russia-N. Korea arms deal
-
(2nd LD) U.S. finalizes national security 'guardrails' for CHIPS funding
-
Arrest warrant hearing for DP leader Lee to be held Tuesday
-
(LEAD) Opposition party leader ends 24-day hunger strike for treatment
-
(LEAD) Family of 5 found dead in 3 separate locations