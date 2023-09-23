(Asiad) Fencer Gu Bon-gil enjoys his flag-bearing role at Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- For Gu Bon-gil, South Korea's highly-decorated sabre fencer, flag-bearing at the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in China is not a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

He served in the same role at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Unlike seven years ago, Gu said he did not feel pressure or strained this year when leading the South Korean delegation to the full-packed Hangzhou Olympic Centre Stadium together with swimmer Kim Seo-yeong.

"I was nervous at the Olympics and felt pressure because I did it by myself," he told Yonhap News Agency after attending the opening ceremony. "But this time, I was with Kim, so I felt eased and could enjoy the opening ceremony."



South Korea's two flag bearers, fencer Gu Bon-gil (R) and swimmer Kim Seo-yeong, lead the delegation during a parade of nations in the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

Gu, 34, is competing in his fourth consecutive Asiad. He has won three gold medals in a row in the men's sabre individual event, the longest winning streak in an individual fencing discipline in Asiad history. He will try to extend that record here Monday.

Kim, 29, is the reigning Asian Games champion in the women's 200-meter individual medley. She won that gold medal in Jakarta in 2018 with an Asian Games record of 2:08.34.

The fencer asked Korean people to support athletes to do their best at the Asian Games that just kicked off for a 16-day run.

"The Asian Games have just started in full swing," he said. "I wish all Korean athletes the best of luck in their preparations, and I'd like to ask the public to show their support for them."

Kim said she was happy and honored to carry the national flag at the big sporting event.

"I was very nervous and excited because it was my first time, but I was so delighted and honored that I was given this opportunity," she said. "I was so proud and happy that I could represent Korea."

South Korea has sent its Asian Games-record delegation of 1,140 athletes and officials to Hangzhou. They will compete in 39 of 40 sports, taking a shot at redemption after a disappointing performance at the 2018 Asiad in Indonesia.



South Korean athletes and officials for the 19th Asian Games take part in the opening ceremony at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

