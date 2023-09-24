Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 September 24, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/18 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 20

(END)

