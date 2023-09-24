Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 24, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/18 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/20 Cloudy 20
(END)
