Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit
NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Russia's top diplomat said Saturday he will visit North Korea next month as part of follow-up measures to the rare summit between their leaders earlier this month.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the remarks during a press conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York, saying that the upcoming visit follows the agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kim and Putin held the summit at a Russian spaceport on Sept. 13, raising speculation North Korea may have reached a deal to supply ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for food aid and the transfer of weapons technology.
Observers say Putin's visit to North Korea could be discussed during Lavrov's trip, as the Russian leader earlier accepted Kim's invitation extended to him at the summit.
